Actor Rishi Saxena gets candid about his role in 'Malhar'

Rishi Saxena, known for his roles in Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, Saavi Ki Savaari, Pawankhind, Sher Shivraj and Choice, is gearing up for his upcoming film Malhar, which is set to release in theatres on June 7.
Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, Mohammad Samad and Akshata Acharya in pivotal roles.
Talking about his role in the film, he says, “So, I'm playing the role of Lakshman, and he's a very shy person who speaks less. Throughout the film, he doesn't say a lot, and a lot is going on with him, but whatever is happening with him, we get to know about it in the end. He's a very dedicated husband and a loving son."
Sharing what attracted him to the character, he says, "There are many things. Again, first is the script. It was a beautiful script. And the character is small but very, very important. And the emotion I get to play, that isn't easy to find. Also, one of the major reasons was that I was cast opposite Anjali Patil, and I really wanted to work with her."
Speaking about his working experience, he says, "The experiences and memories are the biggest experience was shooting in Gujarat in an actual village. We shot in actual houses; there was no set. All the people around are actual villagers. So probably that is the biggest memory that I have. I still remember it very vividly. What were those visuals, what were those places, how were the people, what all work was done there."
Talking about the unique selling point of the film, he said, “I think the biggest USP of the film is that it's a very rooted film. The emotions are rooted, the problems are rooted, the location is rooted, the look is rooted. Everything is very rooted to the ground, and I think that is the USP of the film."