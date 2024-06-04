Actor Rishi Saxena gets candid about his role in 'Malhar'

Rishi Saxena, known for his roles in Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, Saavi Ki Savaari, Pawankhind, Sher Shivraj and Choice, is gearing up for his upcoming film Malhar, which is set to release in theatres on June 7.

Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, Mohammad Samad and Akshata Acharya in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role in the film, he says, “So, I'm playing the role of Lakshman, and he's a very shy person who speaks less. Throughout the film, he doesn't say a lot, and a lot is going on with him, but whatever is happening with him, we get to know about it in the end. He's a very dedicated husband and a loving son."

Sharing what attracted him to the character, he says, "There are many things. Again, first is the script. It was a beautiful script. And the character is small but very, very important. And the emotion I get to play, that isn't easy to find. Also, one of the major reasons was that I was cast opposite Anjali Patil, and I really wanted to work with her."