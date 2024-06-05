Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-starrer sci-fi fantasy's trailer to be out on June 10

The trailer of the film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani is all set to be unveiled on June 10, 2024.

On Wednesday, the makers took to their social media and shared the announcement with a poster from the film showing Prabhas’s character standing atop a hill with the futuristic city in the background. The poster reads: “Everything is about to change.”

The makers wrote in the caption: “A new world awaits. #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10 (sic).”