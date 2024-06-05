Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-starrer sci-fi fantasy's trailer to be out on June 10
Ever since the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD was announced, it has become the talk of the town. With the anticipation running high for the upcoming multi-starrer, the makers have now come up with a big announcement.
The trailer of the film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani is all set to be unveiled on June 10, 2024.
On Wednesday, the makers took to their social media and shared the announcement with a poster from the film showing Prabhas’s character standing atop a hill with the futuristic city in the background. The poster reads: “Everything is about to change.”
The makers wrote in the caption: “A new world awaits. #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10 (sic).”
The film had its teaser unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Moreover, Bollywood megastar Amitabh’s first look was unveiled on his 81st birthday. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.
While the music is by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography is by Djordje Stojiljkovic, editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and production design by Nitin Zihani Choudhary.
The film, which is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, is set for a worldwide release on June 27, 2024.
The plot we hear is set against the backdrop of Indian mythology in Kasi, including the events from the epic Mahabharata to 2898 AD. The title is inspired by the tenth and final avatar of the Hindu deity, Vishnu.