Ahead of Shivamma Yarehanchinala's release, director Jaishankar Aryar opens up about everything that went into making this celluloid dream

When you are working with non- actors, you should always bear in mind that you will be putting them in a tough spot by asking them to do something that they have never done before or know of. But if you assign activities they carry out daily, it will be per- fection. Like Shivamma has only enacted things that she does daily at home or at her workplace. We mended the script accordingly to showcase exactly what their lives offer. The day after we arrived in the village, the lockdown was imposed and we ended up staying there for over 80 days. During this period we picked up some of the lesser-known concepts like asha karyakartaru (health guides) who play the role of home doctors, the traditional Muslim three-hug that is practised even by the Hindus during happy occasions like engagements, the fact that the bride's side only serves either uppit or avalakki when the grooms family visits for match- fixing and other such nitty-gritties.