Sikandar Kher is all set to return to comedy after 8 years

Sikandar Kher is all set to make his comeback into hardcore comedy with his next project which would go on floors shortly. The actor was seen in erious roles for a long time on-screen and this project would be marking his comeback to comedy after a gap of eight years.
The actor who is known for his wit and humour on social media was last seen playing a comedic role in the movie Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.
He has surprised the viewers back then with interesting characters in prosthetic looks. His upcoming movie promises the audiences to see him step into the shoes of a comedic character yet again and entertain the viewers.
He comments, “I’m thrilled to be returning to the comedy genre after an 8-year gap, especially with such a talented team. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive was a satirical comedy, and it’s been a while since I’ve had the chance to explore my comedic side on film. This project is the perfect opportunity to do that.”
He continues, “Comedy has always been a passion of mine, and I’m excited to bring this story to life in a way that will hopefully resonate with audiences and make them laugh. The comedic genre has a special place in my heart, and working on this film has reminded me of the joy and creative freedom it brings. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on and to share more details about the project soon,”
While the greater details about the film are still kept under wraps it is however known that the movie is by a debutant director and will go on floors shortly in Mumbai.