Sikandar Kher is all set to return to comedy after 8 years

Sikandar Kher is all set to make his comeback into hardcore comedy with his next project which would go on floors shortly. The actor was seen in erious roles for a long time on-screen and this project would be marking his comeback to comedy after a gap of eight years.

The actor who is known for his wit and humour on social media was last seen playing a comedic role in the movie Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

He has surprised the viewers back then with interesting characters in prosthetic looks. His upcoming movie promises the audiences to see him step into the shoes of a comedic character yet again and entertain the viewers.