Sunny Deol officially confirms ‘Border 2’; calls it ‘India's biggest war film’

On the 27th anniversary of the classic Bollywood war drama film Border, actor Sunny Deol confirmed the sequel for the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle Sunny posted an official video formally announcing the project, referring to it as ‘India's biggest war film’.
“Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse (A soldier is coming back to fulfil his 27-year-old promise). India’s biggest war film, #Border2,” he captioned the post. The video announcement soon took the internet by storm with fans and social media users expressing their delight in the comment section.
“Wow, it’s a great announcement sir ji, Jai Hind,” wrote a fan. Another exclaimed, “Super excited.” “Very excited for border 2,” stated another user. The upcoming film will be directed by Anurag Singh and Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta will serve as the producers.
The original JP Dutta-directed movie which was set on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war was one of the biggest hits when it was released. It boasted an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Rakhee, and Pooja Bhatt. Talking about the sequel, although, Ayushmann Khurrana’s name was not included in the initial announcement, there have been reports that he may be involved in the project.
According to the initial announcement, Sandese Aate Hain’s revamped version will be featured in the movie. The song was included in theInstagram post with singer Sonu Nigam, original music composer Anu Malik, and lyricist Javed Akhtar tagged.