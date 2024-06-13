Sunny Deol officially confirms ‘Border 2’; calls it ‘India's biggest war film’

The original JP Dutta-directed movie which was set on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war was one of the biggest hits when it was released. It boasted an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Rakhee, and Pooja Bhatt. Talking about the sequel, although, Ayushmann Khurrana’s name was not included in the initial announcement, there have been reports that he may be involved in the project.