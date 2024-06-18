Mumbai filmmaker Vinod Ganatra conferred Nelson Mandela Lifetime Achievement Award

Globally-acclaimed filmmaker Vinod Ganatra has become the first Indian to be conferred the prestigious Nelson Mandela Lifetime Achievement Award of South Africa for his contribution to films, an official said on Tuesday.

A well-known film-maker and editor from Gujarat, Vinod Ganatra is now based in Mumbai and was honoured with the coveted award at the ongoing 7th Nelson Mandela Children’s Film Festival, for his immense contributions to the world of cinema for kids. Vinod has already bagged 36 national and international awards, including the Janakinath Gaur Award from Doordarshan for his children’s programme, Baingan Raja. He became the only Indian filmmaker to receive the Liv Ullmann Peace Prize in Chicago, for his Gujarati film, Harun-Arun.

Vinod has been invited to serve on the jury of over a 100 national, regional and international film festivals world over in the past three decades. He has edited/directed more than 400 documentaries and news reels, produced 25 multilingual television programmes for children and youth. Acting in the children’s film movement, he was the Founder-Director of the Ahmedabad International Children Film Festival and Jury of Culture Cinema Film Festival (C2F2) and KidzCINEMA an international children’s film festival, both in Mumbai.