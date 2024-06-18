Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ set to release in France, UK

Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati, is set for release in France and the UK at the end of June.

"We are incredibly proud to see Girls Will Be Girls embraced warmly on a global platform. The film's themes resonate universally and we are excited for audiences in France and the UK to be among the first to experience it,” said Richa.

The actress added that she is extremely elated with all the global recognition the film has been receiving, including wins at Sundance. “The film also recently screened at the UK chapter of Sundance. Now we are eagerly anticipating the moment when viewers in India can watch it too towards the end of this year,” Richa added.