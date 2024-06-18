New actors join the cast of Paramita Munsi's, 'Hema Malini'

Filmmaker Paramita Munsi's Hema Malini has been in the news for many reasons and the last schedule is going to bring forth surprises. The last schedule sees a few other actors joining the cast.
Actor Rahul Arunodoy Bandyopadhyay will be playing Manik Da on screen in this film. The role of the new age astrologer in this film is being played by an NRI actor Roshni Dutta.
To speak in detail, the film explores a different kind of love story between the imposter Hema Malini, who suffers from 'Hema Malini syndrome' and doctor Dharmendra runs parallel to the struggle of an independent film-maker Manik Mukherjee to make a film titled 'Hema Malini'.
Manik is a bit confused with the different phases of making this film and he seeks advice from this astrologer played by Roshni. Their chemistry becomes pivotal to the film. Munsi states that there is a resemblance between her own life and the reel life of the character Manik.
She mentions, "I know all these characters of this film from my own lite. So I turned myself into a character in this film. To play the character of Manik I needed someone whose eyes reflect the dreams of change and Rahul has such eyes. I am working with him for the first time."
Though the film is titled Hema Malini, the story of doctor Dharmendra doctor and Manik take centre stage in this film. Through different social structures, generations and perspectives, these two characters seek the same values of life in this film.
Chiranjit Chakraborty is playing the role of Dr Dharmendra. Chaiti Ghoshal will also be seen playing an important character in this film.
As of now, the director wants to keep the character shrouded in mystery. Debleena Dutt has made a friendly appearance in the role of an upmarket bar singer and dancer.
Other actors playing different roles are Kanchana Maitra, Papiya Adhikari, Papiya Rao, Bhaswar Chatterjee, and a famous hindi soap actor Piyali Munsi.