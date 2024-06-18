New actors join the cast of Paramita Munsi's, 'Hema Malini'

Filmmaker Paramita Munsi's Hema Malini has been in the news for many reasons and the last schedule is going to bring forth surprises. The last schedule sees a few other actors joining the cast.

Actor Rahul Arunodoy Bandyopadhyay will be playing Manik Da on screen in this film. The role of the new age astrologer in this film is being played by an NRI actor Roshni Dutta.

To speak in detail, the film explores a different kind of love story between the imposter Hema Malini, who suffers from 'Hema Malini syndrome' and doctor Dharmendra runs parallel to the struggle of an independent film-maker Manik Mukherjee to make a film titled 'Hema Malini'.

Manik is a bit confused with the different phases of making this film and he seeks advice from this astrologer played by Roshni. Their chemistry becomes pivotal to the film. Munsi states that there is a resemblance between her own life and the reel life of the character Manik.