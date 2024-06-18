Taran Singh talks about his debut film ‘Munjya’ and his experience as an actor
Content creator Taran Singh has debuted on the big screen with the recently released horror comedy, Munjya, and has played the character, Spielberg. Munjya is a part of the horror universe, comprising Stree and Bhediya. We speak to Singh to know more about the experience of his debut movie.
How does it feel to be on the big screen?
It feels surreal. Something I never imagined has come true. Being on the big screen is definitely a great feeling, but people appreciating your film and your performance is just something else. What I felt on witnessing the audience’s laughter, their reaction towards my character, is pure euphoria. Content is my first passion and it does give me that excitement, but being a part of Bollywood is a whole different feeling.
Tell us about Munjya and the character you’re playing?
I portray the character of Spielberg, who is Bittu’s (Abhay Verma) best friend. The plot revolves around Munjya troubling Bittu and Spielberg trying to help his best friend. But the fun starts when Munjya also begins bothering Spielberg.
How did the film happen?
The journey to the 70 mm screen has truly been an unanticipated and yet the most exhilarating one. So, as soon as I finished graduation in Ambala, I came to Mumbai and started working with TVF. At that time, I learnt that Maddock is looking for an AD intern for their then untitled movie. So, I tried to get in touch with the crew, but then the pandemic hit. The entire project got shelved. So, I returned home and started creating my own content. Anmol sir, the casting director and his team came across one of my reels and reached out via Instagram DMs. After four rounds of auditions, submissions, I bagged the role. The team told me about how the comic timing and the face they had envisioned for the character is exactly what they saw in my content.
Share some insights/funny shoot incidents.
Many memories come to mind, the entire shoot has been a fun ride with all the cast and crew. One particular day on set, when my lines were simply not landing and I was having a tough day, Sharvari and Abhay decided to play a prank on me. They told me that our director was very upset with me, was asking why I am unable to perform and then they said, “Go Taran, he is calling you to meet him.” I believed them and went to him, but he turned around and said, “No, I didn’t call you. All’s well, you are doing good.” So fun incidents like this were a part of my shoot schedule and I had a great time. In fact, the entire cast used to sit together outside their vanity vans and have a blast.
So, are you looking forward to more acting projects?
Of course, I am. Like this opportunity came by due to God’s grace, in the future, if something relevant and good comes by, I would love to do it.
Has acting been your passion already? Or it just happened and you’re enjoying the process?
Social media and content creation have always been my first love. Acting was never my passion, it just happened by chance. However, my role as a content creator on social media also requires me to portray different characters. So, when this project came by, I learnt a lot.
From table readings, workshops, rehearsals, acting, dubbing, to production, pre and post-production, I have thoroughly enjoyed the entire process. It has made me realise the value of time and attention to detail.
While both are in principle about creating content, it takes over 1.5 years to make a movie whereas one day to make a reel. So, of course the movie making process requires immense patience unlike the fast-paced format of creating snackable social media content. And I am truly fortunate to have found a lovely star cast and production house in my debut project itself. Everyone made me feel very comfortable and all of us had a lot of fun.
Upcoming projects if any.
Something exciting is coming up. I plan to reveal it next month.