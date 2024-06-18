Taran Singh talks about his debut film ‘Munjya’ and his experience as an actor

A

The journey to the 70 mm screen has truly been an unanticipated and yet the most exhilarating one. So, as soon as I finished graduation in Ambala, I came to Mumbai and started working with TVF. At that time, I learnt that Maddock is looking for an AD intern for their then untitled movie. So, I tried to get in touch with the crew, but then the pandemic hit. The entire project got shelved. So, I returned home and started creating my own content. Anmol sir, the casting director and his team came across one of my reels and reached out via Instagram DMs. After four rounds of auditions, submissions, I bagged the role. The team told me about how the comic timing and the face they had envisioned for the character is exactly what they saw in my content.