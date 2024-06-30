Cinema

Kamal Haasan opens up about his role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; says, ‘It’s the next part that intrigued me’

In the film, Kamal portrays the enigmatic Supreme Yaskin, who rules over a dystopian future metropolis known as the Complex
In frame: Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD
In frame: Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has shed light on his enigmatic role in the recently released sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, while also teasing an even grander future for his character in the confirmed sequel. Kamal portrays the enigmatic Supreme Yaskin, who rules over a dystopian future metropolis known as the Complex.

In frame: Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD
Rajinikanth all praise for Kalki 2898AD, says 'Nag Ashwin has taken Indian cinema to a different level'

While the film received critical acclaim, some viewers felt the first half lacked the action-packed punch of the latter portion. Interestingly, Kamal himself seems to share this sentiment. “I signed Kalki 2898 AD for the second part. I am playing a very small role in Kalki 2898 AD, but it’s the next part that intrigued me”

The actor elaborated, In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have, for agreeing to me on contract for a film to be made.”

In Kalki 2898 AD, Yaskin appears frail and dependent on life-support systems, hinting at a long and possibly augmented life. The film also reveals he’s the mastermind behind a vital serum carried by Deepika Padukone’s character, SUM-80. The movie’s closing moments leave viewers with the strong implication that Yaskin will play a more pivotal role in the upcoming sequel.

In frame: Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ shatters records, mints INR 180 crores at global box office on first day: Reports

Kalki 2898 AD follows the journey of Bhairava (Prabhas), a determined bounty hunter yearning for a life within the luxurious confines of the Complex. Fate throws him together with the enigmatic Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and the pregnant SUM-80, setting the stage for a thrilling adventure. The film boasts a star-studded cast, with cameos from Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Brahmanandam, adding further intrigue to the narrative

Kamal Haasan
Kalki 2898 AD
Supreme Yaskin

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com