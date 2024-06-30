Kamal Haasan opens up about his role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’; says, ‘It’s the next part that intrigued me’

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has shed light on his enigmatic role in the recently released sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, while also teasing an even grander future for his character in the confirmed sequel. Kamal portrays the enigmatic Supreme Yaskin, who rules over a dystopian future metropolis known as the Complex.
While the film received critical acclaim, some viewers felt the first half lacked the action-packed punch of the latter portion. Interestingly, Kamal himself seems to share this sentiment. “I signed Kalki 2898 AD for the second part. I am playing a very small role in Kalki 2898 AD, but it’s the next part that intrigued me”
The actor elaborated, In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have, for agreeing to me on contract for a film to be made.”
In Kalki 2898 AD, Yaskin appears frail and dependent on life-support systems, hinting at a long and possibly augmented life. The film also reveals he’s the mastermind behind a vital serum carried by Deepika Padukone’s character, SUM-80. The movie’s closing moments leave viewers with the strong implication that Yaskin will play a more pivotal role in the upcoming sequel.
Kalki 2898 AD follows the journey of Bhairava (Prabhas), a determined bounty hunter yearning for a life within the luxurious confines of the Complex. Fate throws him together with the enigmatic Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and the pregnant SUM-80, setting the stage for a thrilling adventure. The film boasts a star-studded cast, with cameos from Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Brahmanandam, adding further intrigue to the narrative