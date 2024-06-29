Rajinikanth all praise for Kalki 2898AD, says 'Nag Ashwin has taken Indian cinema to a different level'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is set to reunite with Big B after 33 years. The two will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film Vettaiyan.

Prior to the upcoming film, Big B and Thalaivar last worked together in the Hindi film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand which was released in 1991.

The film was a rage in the 1990s. It starred Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. The film is also very well remembered for its song Jooma Chumma De De.