Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi attend Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing in ceremony

Superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi were among the galaxy of stars who attended the swearing-in of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his council of ministers, which took place at the Kesarapalli IT Park on Wednesday.

Rajinikanth, his wife Latha Rajinikanth, popular actor and TDP MLA N. Balakrishna shared the dais next to the main dais where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chandrababu Naidu were seated.

Chiranjeevi witnessed his brother and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan taking oath as a minister. Naidu’s son and Balakrishna’s son-in-law Nara Lokesh was also sworn in as a minister.

While Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari was seated on the main dais, his daughter-in-law Brahmini, along with grandson Devansh and other family members were present in the VIP gallery.

Chiranjeevi’s son and leading actor Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Konidela Lezhneva, son Akhira, brother and actor Naga Babu, Naga Babu’s daughter and actor Niharika, nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej were also present.

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who will be next seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His Janasena Party, which is in alliance with N. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Bharatiya Janata Party, as part of the NDA, registered a thumping win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.