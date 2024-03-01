Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' recalls freedom fighter Usha Mehta in teaser

Karan Johar has unveiled the teaser of the Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan, which pays homage to freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who at the age of 22 used an underground radio to broadcast news exposing the British Raj during the 1942 Quit India Movement.

The teaser, which is a minute and 32 seconds long, begins with KJo standing in a museum and looking at old pictures, including a board with Ae Watan Mere Watan written on it. He then takes a look at a vintage radio receiver.

The video shows the director-producer saying, "1942. The Britishers were crushing the Quit India Movement. But then came Usha. At the age of 22, she was the ray of hope in our struggle for freedom."