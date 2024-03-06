Sara Ali Khan on her back-to-back releases

As a stark contrast to her ultra-glam character, Ae Watan Mere Watan portrays her as a simple child of the Nation who fights with her comrades to continue the Indian freedom struggle through the radio. It presents her in a patriotic character and brings to the limelight a different facet of her acting spectrum. The movie is set to release later in March. The teaser drop has already raised the bar for Sara and audiences are in anticipation to see her on screen.