Sara Ali Khan on her back-to-back releases

Sara Ali Khan is having double movie releases in March. While she enters the world of Delhi’s glamour with Murder Mubarak, she also takes the audience for a ride through Indian freedom struggle with Ae Watan Mere Watan. With two completely different genres, Sara would be attracting the attention of larger audiences through her works and also displaying her finest versatility through her performances.
For Murder Mubarak which has been adapted from a novel by Anuja Chauhan, she explores the world of Lutyens’ Delhi. The elite class and their problems in the middle of a murder turn everyone, including herself, a suspect in the eyes of law. The movie would be streaming on Netflix from March 15 onwards and also stars Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and many more.
Talking about this star-studded movie she says, “It's a genre I've never done before… I admire Homi sir's work; it's not just the story, but how he tells it. It's about the elite club through a Delhi middle-class lens. It's been a while since I've played urban modern, glamorous character, which is different from my usual style. It's showing a new side of me"
As a stark contrast to her ultra-glam character, Ae Watan Mere Watan portrays her as a simple child of the Nation who fights with her comrades to continue the Indian freedom struggle through the radio. It presents her in a patriotic character and brings to the limelight a different facet of her acting spectrum. The movie is set to release later in March. The teaser drop has already raised the bar for Sara and audiences are in anticipation to see her on screen.