Simply soulful: Malayalam director Girish AD delivers a hat-trick with romantic comedy 'Premalu'

It may seem difficult to understand why a teenage romantic comedy is creating such a buzz. But the young director never had an iota of doubt about the film’s success. “I was confident. There was a lot of happiness and excitement on the set among the actors and the production team. And there were no major hitches during the shooting. Everything moved forward in a smooth way,” he says, adding, “Even though it is a rom-com, there is an innocence in the film, which seems to have appealed to all. My films are simple and have a soul. I don’t pretend to be something I am not.”

That he had worked with his lead pair—Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju—before and delivered successes only reinforced his belief. The film sees the two, a couple of lost youngsters, land up in Hyderabad for different reasons and end up falling in love.

Made on a nominal budget of Rs 3 crore, Premalu was shot over 55 days and across multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Pollachi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Palakkad.