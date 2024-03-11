Aamir Khan opens up on Karan Deol

After the success of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan is onto his next production Lahore, 1947 starring Karan Deol, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The movie which would release soon is special on two grounds. Not only would one get to see father-son duo Sunny and Karan in the film, it will also be Preity’s comeback after almost a decade.
The periodic film is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It will be directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi with a star-studded cast. They have also roped in Santosh Sivan, who has been honoured with a Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes as the cameraman.
A few days ago it was revealed how Karan Deol had auditioned for a crucial character in the film and bagged it. Aamir who is quite impressed by him comments, “His sincerity and his honesty brings a lot to the table. I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed.”
He further mentions how Karan had himself come for the auditions and is taining himself for the part. “"Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with Adishakti, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it."
The movie marks the first time collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions and Rajkumar Santoshi. With it having a strong narrative and wonderful cast and makers, it has already left the audience wanting to know more about the movie and watching it soon.