Arun Govil opens up about Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

Arun Govil, the unforgettable Lord Rama from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, recently weighed in on Ranbir Kapoor’s casting in the same role in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming trilogy.
In a candid interview, Govil acknowledged the weight of expectation, stating, “Only time will tell if they can match the magic of our Doordarshan show.” But about Ranbir himself, Govil offered positive remarks.
“Whatever I know of him, Ranbir works very hard, and he is a very cultured kid. He has got good moral and cultural values. I've noticed it several times. I'm very sure that he will try to do his level best,” he was quoted as saying.
According to reports, the Ramayan trilogy is slated for a 2025 release, with each part potentially exceeding three hours. Sources added that the cast boasts other heavyweights: Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Adding a unique twist, reports suggest Ranbir will undergo vocal training to achieve a distinct voice for the role. “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In Ramayan, Nitesh wants to make sure he sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, he is enjoying this process of trying something new,” the sources told a media organisation.
With a legendary legacy to uphold and a fresh interpretation on the horizon, the Ramayan trilogy promises to be a visually stunning and vocally intriguing cinematic experience.