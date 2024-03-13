Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal on board for Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Filmmaker Ari Aster, who is known for Hereditary and Midsommar has brought in an all-star cast for his next film, Eddington.

Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr will be seen in the movie financed by A24. Based on Ari’s track record, viewers can only assume the film will give nightmares, reports a media source.

Plot details are kept under wraps besides the fact that the film “follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.” Eddington starts production this week, with Ari writing, directing and producing alongside Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.