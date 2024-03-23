Akshay-Tiger actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer release on day after Holi

The upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action entertainer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which has created a lot of buzz, is set to have its trailer launch on March 26.

The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar, has also booked its release for April 10. The film promises to captivate audiences with its storyline, performances, and high-octane action sequences, delivering both scale and authentic action moments.