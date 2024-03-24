All-female Japanese troupe adapts Rajamouli’s 'RRR' into a stage musical

“Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent and meticulousness in the show,” he added.

During a recent screening of the film, which has been well-received and loved by audiences in Japan, the tickets were sold out in less than a minute. The film was released in the country in October 2022.

Last year, RRR created history by becoming the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. The film’s energetic track, Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, bagged the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards. Additionally, the track achieved another historic feat, becoming the first Asian song to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

The action-packed drama has been breaking records ever since it hit the screens in May 2022. The movie, which stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. in titular roles, follows the unlikely friendship of two Indian revolutionaries in the pre-independence era as they attempt to fight against British rule.