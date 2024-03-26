Floating wooden door from ‘Titanic’ beats ‘Indiana Jones’ bullwhip at auction

The wooden slab that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hang onto in the last scene of filmmaker James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic has fetched over ₹5 crore ($718,750) at an auction.

Heritage Auctions announced that its recent Treasures From Planet Hollywood auction collected ₹1,56,80,000 ($15.68 million) in total, as per a media source.

Movie props that were sold at the auction included Harrison Ford's bullwhip from 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the axe Jack Nicholson wielded in 1980's The Shining and, the piece of balsa wood.