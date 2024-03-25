Alexx O'Nell talks about his latest role in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Over the years Alexx O'Nell has played some great characters that might not be as fleshed out in the script, but stand out among the barrage of important characters created by some of the brightest minds in Indian cinema on screen.
These characters, however, have layers within layers and a distinct identity whenever Alexx slips into their shoes. In Khufiya, Alexx’s portrayal of Dr David White stands out elevating the tension in the penultimate scenes further.
But in the recently released independence period drama. Ae Watan Mere Watan, Alexx plays John Lyre, the dark yet masterful baddie who’s on the chase to hunt down freedom fighter Usha Mehta (played by Sara Ali Khan) and the Congress Radio.
Our conversation with Alexx prompts him to peel off the layers and present to us the menace that John Lyre is. He also opens up about the experiences of acting in different industries across the country, learning Bengali, being in the business for a decade and more…
Excerpts:
What are some nuances/traits of John Lyre that made him an interesting character for you to play?
That's an excellent question. John Lyre is incredibly interesting because he is a fictional character within an otherwise historical film. Usha Mehta is a historically accurate character as is Ram Manohar Lohia but John Lyre is not. The director Kannan Iyer along with Darab Farooqui who co-wrote this film created John Lyre as the amalgamation of all things British Empire. There are all the negative things like the ruthlessness of the oppression but there are also a lot of…well, not-so-negative things or at least not in and of themselves being negative — the intelligence the efficiency.
Now, John Lyre uses his intelligence and his efficiency to fight against Congress Radio and Usha Mehta and her friends but there is no doubt that the British Empire was brilliant and utilized that intelligence ruthlessly. So some of the nuances in that regard about John Lyre are that he's fluent in Hindi. This is important because it shows how intelligent he is and it shows that he can communicate but also manipulate the British Indian forces that are under his command. So, once again there are very few British individuals that were running India. They relied on a rather large group of Indians that were willing to go along with them and when you see the film even Usha's father is one of those. So the British relied on such Indians and were manipulating them and oftentimes were quite intelligent enough to be bilingual to speak Hindi meticulously and that is what John Lyre does. To be well versed in the technology of the time. Hence in 1942 while World War Two was raging in Europe a lot of technology was being developed. It's ironic that in times of war technological advances seem to come a lot faster but the fact of the matter is that radar was being developed and the techniques by which John Lyre tracks down Congress Radio were being developed in Europe at that time.Not only is he linguistically intelligent but he's also technologically intelligent and this intelligence I think is quite terrifying, to be honest. It's what makes him effective and that along with ruthlessness makes him an incredibly competent adversary against Usha Mehta, Congress Radio, Ram Manohar Lohia and all of those who are fighting for the Indian independence.
So this dark persona was incredibly interesting for me and not only is he dark in his characterisation but he's also very dark in his appearance. He appears mostly at night which you'll probably notice when you see the film but he also. He has pale skin but he has dark hair and dark-rimmed glasses. He's always wearing gloves; we can talk about that again. He's in a long black leather trench coat, tall black boots, a very very menacing individual that should give you the creeps. The question is when someone arrives at your door in the middle of the night and they're dressed in a police officer's uniform you can expect that you're going to go to jail and eventually be put in front of a judge but if someone like John Lyre knocks on your door in the middle of the night you don't know if you're going to survive the next few minutes because he doesn't wear any insignia of the police so he's outside of the constraints of the police. He doesn't wear any insignia of being part of the military so he doesn't have any constraints there either. So he is a very interesting character who does not exist within the ranks of the military or the police, who's not constrained by them and yet who has control over the police and has access to the latest technology and the latest methods.
I loved the fact that he was a fictional set in this historical context because he gave us a lot of liberty to build the character. Kannan, Darab and I, met frequently to discuss how we wanted this character to be. In my mind what we created was kind of an angel of death who hopefully you will find pushes Usha to become even more than she envisioned that she could be because the hero is only as powerful as the villain and to overcome this particular villain Usha does have to rise quite high.
What was it working like Sara Ali Khan? Any moment from the set that stands out for you currently?
Well, working with Sara was an absolute joy. She is an incredibly competent actress. She is also supremely invested in telling this story. And she had to be because this is such an important story. And all of us, I believe, who were involved in making this film understood the gravity of the situation. And that is to authentically portray these characters, this period,
and this story because it is such an important one. It's important not only in Indian history but also just to show what one young 22-year-old can do to essentially hold back the entire oppressive force of the British Empire.
think that I met a different Sara than most of her co-actors meet. I didn't meet the bubbly Sara. I didn't meet the pranking Sara or the joke-cracking Sara. I met a very serious actress who perhaps for the first time in her career was taking on such an important role. I think that the set was rather subdued because all of us understood the gravity of this situation to tell this story right. I met her on set as a co-actress, as someone with whom I was engaged in telling this story. On-screen, we are adversaries. Off-screen, we were friendly, but we certainly weren't best friends. And I think that that is also intentional from my side.
My goal was to maintain a certain vibe on set. I didn't want to be too close or too chummy with those against whom my character was pushing, just so that none of that friendliness would seep into our on-screen interactions. Now that the film is finished, I meet Sara in a very different way. The first time that we hugged and connected and laughed and spent some joyful moments together was at the screening yesterday. Now that the film is done and is about to be out for the world, I can kind of let down that guard a little bit. And I look forward to working with her again, hopefully on something a bit lighthearted, hopefully on something that allows me to see the bubbly, pranking and joking Sara that most of her other co-actors have encountered. But I would have to say that of all of her projects, this is the one that I would have chosen to be a part of because of the subject matter, because I believe it is the film that is going to show that she is capable of a performance like this, one that is soul-stirring, one that is touching, and one that is demanding.
As for any moments from the set that stand out to me? Well, I've spoken in the past about the famous slap, where Sara insisted that I actually slap her so that she could give the proper reaction.
And, of course, I respect a great deal her commitment, and her desire to authentically perform that particular moment for the audience. But I would say that, yeah, just being a part of those very, very emotionally intense scenes that she and I share, and there are only a few, but they are the most intense scenes of the film. So being in those moments with her truly was a privilege. And to be part of telling this story, Usha's story, even though my character is the antagonist, was a privilege as well.
What are some genres in the Indian film scene that you would love to explore going forward?
I would love to work in some comedies and romantic comedies. It's been a little while since I've done a comedy. Ruhi was the most recent one. I would say the bulk of my work has been in much more dramatic spaces and so I would love to explore comedy a bit more, and romance a bit more, and yet at the same time I have to be incredibly grateful for all of the projects that I have had the privilege to be a part of.
Having worked in multiple industries within the Indian film scene, how similar or different do you feel the filmmaking process is in the country?
That's a great question. I would say that fundamentally it's all the same. We're trying to tell stories and doing the best that we can to do that. Nobody makes a film, or at least nobody I know makes a film about a story that they're not passionate about.
So at the end of the day what we're trying to do is convey emotion and create emotion for the audience. And then, of course, that's when the differences come in. Working in West Bengal and working within that culture, working with the stories that Bengalis have access to because of their history, and of course also because of the wonderful writers that they have that are making contemporary work.
Similarly in South India, the stories that they have as a part of their culture, a part of their history, some of the most cutting-edge cinema that has been made in India, and oftentimes national award-winning, has been Malayalam cinema. And to be a part of Malayalam cinema has been a privilege. And then of course Hindi and Bollywood. Having worked inother places worldwide, because with OTT our films end up travelling farther than you can imagine, and that's one of the beautiful things about this technological change in our industry.
But in terms of differences, I wouldn't say that they're all that important. Of course, the dresses are different, the historical events are different (if it's a historical film), the language is different, but at the end of the day it's all about emotion and it's all about trying to tell a story that touches people. I would, however, say that Hindi, while it is a bit easier, is still tough for me, and Bengali is even more difficult. I'm currently working on my fifth Bengali film, and working my way through Bengali dialogues. The unique challenge there is that it's almost like Hindi, so I end up defaulting to speaking Hindi when it needs to be slightly different to be a Bengali.
You've also been shooting for Phule. How was it working with the cast and crew of the team?
Phule is a beautiful film. Anant Mahadevan is a wonderful director who, like Kannan Iyer, wants to shed light on some incredibly important and in some ways unknown pieces of Indian history. Jyotiba Phule is one of those individuals who deserves to be talked about and appreciated. Anant has made n number of films. Phule was a beautiful project to be a part of, not only because of Anant Mahadevan's vision but also because of Pratik Gandhi's and Patralekha's performance. Pratik and I had never met before, but we shared a lovely time on location and some beautiful conversations after the shoot had wrapped. Patralekha is a wonderful performer and I'd been hoping to work with her for a very long time. I'd met Patralekha before, but I had never had the opportunity to work with her. So, that was another wonderful thing about working on Phule. I don't know when Phule is going to be released, but hopefully soon. And I am grateful for the opportunity to have played a small part in that very beautiful and important film.
After a great response to Pride, what else is in store when it comes to your musical ventures?
My first four singles I released in India, starting with Still on My Mind and 20 Days, which both feature Shoma Sikandar in the videos, and a Bhagavad Gita song, which I released after being inspired by my work in Disney Plus Hotstars’ Arya, which was a series that featured Sushmita Sen, myself and so many other amazing actors. And for that, I memorized portions of the Bhagavad Gita and I sang them in the series. But after the series ended, these shlokas had proven so meaningful to me.
They were stuck in my mind and I just felt I had to do a rendition of my own. And so I wrote a Bhagavad Gita song and released it. And the response that I've had is very deep. The people that discover the song oftentimes leave very meaningful comments and that's very beautiful to me. I connect with people through my music in a different way than in my films. My music is very personal. I write from my personal experience. The lyrics are like opening my diary. And so in that sense, it's very personal.
And it was very frightening to do it for the first time, to open myself up in that way. And to be worried that if people might like it, people might love it, people might hate it, and people might judge me because of it. But eventually, I had to overcome that.
And when all of my shooting stopped, the pandemic hit, and I finally had time, I decided it was now or never for music. For years, I'd been putting it off, thinking, well, I just don't have time. I'll do it after this film or I'll do it after that series. There was just never the time, or at least I wasn't making the time. And when all of my shoots came to a halt, I was faced with the realisation that I had just been making excuses. So I pushed through and released Still On My Mind and up through Pride, which was just released about a month ago.
After Pride, I look forward to the next release, which is, Ghosts. All of my songs have music videos. I feel like picturizing the song is very important. It gives me a lot of creative fulfilment to have a video go along with every song. I truly do feel like music is a way that I connect with the audience perhaps in a much more personal way than via my films. So Ghosts coming out soon.
What are some of your all-time favourite Indian films?
I hope it's not cheating to mention some of my films. As an actor, I think that we tend to see the film a little bit differently because when I watch Main Aur Charles, Madrasapattinam, Joker or Chittagong or any of my films, I'm experiencing not just what you see on the screen but also the memories of having made them. Therefore, they become that much more special. They also show me at a particular period in time.
They show my acting skills or lack thereof (laughs). And so they're not just an independent story in and of themselves but they're a chronicle of my career and my experiences over time. And it has been such an incredible adventure over these 15 or so years that each one of these films is incredibly important to me.
In terms of the ones that I think are the best, I would say Main Aur Charles even though it never really got its due. I think it is a beautiful film and I'm extremely proud to have been a part of it. Urumi is another wonderful movie made by I think one of India's finest cinematographers and directors, Santosh Sivan. And it also perhaps one of the best casts ever assembled, Vidya Balan, Genelia D'Souza, Prabhudeva, and Prithviraj. Madrasapattinam, is another film that I'm incredibly proud of. Amy Jackson's first movie. It was me, Amy and Arya. And that film really is, I think it's perfection. It's editing, it's music, the performances.
Truly just wonderful. Chittagong is another one of those. If you watch Chittagong, a great game to play is to try to find all of the incredibly successful stars that got their start in Chittagong. And I'll give you a few hints. Jaydeep (Ahlawat) was in Chittagong. Rajkummar Rao was in Chittagong. But also there are so many wonderful performances from Barry John, who's a legend. And so many others. Manoj Bajpai is phenomenal. Vijay Varma. So take a look at that film. It's not one of my favourites for no reason. It truly is beautifully made and tells a very heartwarming story. And the music there is phenomenal as well. So I think I've mentioned quite a few by now.
In terms of series, I would say that Arya is one of my favourite series. I tend to personally not to watch a lot of series because I'm scared of getting addicted and drawn in. And then there goes a couple of weeks of binge-watching. I can't afford to do that.
Those would be my favourites. And once again, I'm so sorry if I'm cheating by choosing my own films. But to be honest, I don't end up watching a whole lot of cinema that I'm not a part of.
But if I had to pick one that I was not in, I would say 3 Idiots is a beautiful film that has an incredibly important message. And whenever that is on TV, if I'm shooting somewhere and flipping through the channels and that comes on, that's one that I'll watch to the end. Also, Rang De Basanti, is another beautiful film. There are quite a few, to be honest. But I guess you could say I'm a bit partial to Amir Khan's films. I think that Tare Zameen Par as well. But yeah, I would say that he makes some of the best both emotionally engaging as well as intellectually engaging films in the country.
What are some of your interests beyond films and music?
I have a lot of other interests outside of film. I'm a licensed paraglider. I have gone paragliding in some of the most amazing spots in the world, including beer billing here in India, and in Himachal Pradesh.
After shooting Bhoot Police, I took a few days off and I went up and I learned to fly there in beer billing. And then I later got my license in South Africa. I'm also a scuba diver, open water certified.
I'm also a motorcycle rider. So when I was up in Ladakh shooting L2 and Puran, I took a few days off and I rode a Himalayan 411 through the highest motorable passes in the world and just enjoyed some of the most incredible scenery that I have ever seen. The beauty of this country is overwhelming sometimes.