Alexx O'Nell talks about his latest role in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Over the years Alexx O'Nell has played some great characters that might not be as fleshed out in the script, but stand out among the barrage of important characters created by some of the brightest minds in Indian cinema on screen.

These characters, however, have layers within layers and a distinct identity whenever Alexx slips into their shoes. In Khufiya, Alexx’s portrayal of Dr David White stands out elevating the tension in the penultimate scenes further.



But in the recently released independence period drama. Ae Watan Mere Watan, Alexx plays John Lyre, the dark yet masterful baddie who’s on the chase to hunt down freedom fighter Usha Mehta (played by Sara Ali Khan) and the Congress Radio.

Our conversation with Alexx prompts him to peel off the layers and present to us the menace that John Lyre is. He also opens up about the experiences of acting in different industries across the country, learning Bengali, being in the business for a decade and more…

Excerpts:



What are some nuances/traits of John Lyre that made him an interesting character for you to play?

That's an excellent question. John Lyre is incredibly interesting because he is a fictional character within an otherwise historical film. Usha Mehta is a historically accurate character as is Ram Manohar Lohia but John Lyre is not. The director Kannan Iyer along with Darab Farooqui who co-wrote this film created John Lyre as the amalgamation of all things British Empire. There are all the negative things like the ruthlessness of the oppression but there are also a lot of…well, not-so-negative things or at least not in and of themselves being negative — the intelligence the efficiency.

Now, John Lyre uses his intelligence and his efficiency to fight against Congress Radio and Usha Mehta and her friends but there is no doubt that the British Empire was brilliant and utilized that intelligence ruthlessly. So some of the nuances in that regard about John Lyre are that he's fluent in Hindi. This is important because it shows how intelligent he is and it shows that he can communicate but also manipulate the British Indian forces that are under his command. So, once again there are very few British individuals that were running India. They relied on a rather large group of Indians that were willing to go along with them and when you see the film even Usha's father is one of those. So the British relied on such Indians and were manipulating them and oftentimes were quite intelligent enough to be bilingual to speak Hindi meticulously and that is what John Lyre does. To be well versed in the technology of the time. Hence in 1942 while World War Two was raging in Europe a lot of technology was being developed. It's ironic that in times of war technological advances seem to come a lot faster but the fact of the matter is that radar was being developed and the techniques by which John Lyre tracks down Congress Radio were being developed in Europe at that time.Not only is he linguistically intelligent but he's also technologically intelligent and this intelligence I think is quite terrifying, to be honest. It's what makes him effective and that along with ruthlessness makes him an incredibly competent adversary against Usha Mehta, Congress Radio, Ram Manohar Lohia and all of those who are fighting for the Indian independence.