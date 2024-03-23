Prithviraj Sukumaran reflects on his journey and life before his upcoming film 'Aadujeevitham'

Director Blessey’s Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) has become one of the most anticipated titles of the year 2024. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is based on Benyamin’s novel of the same name released in 2008.
The film, scheduled for release on March 24, is not just a big deal for the audience but also for the people and artistes involved in the film. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent an immense transformation in preparation for the role of Najeeb Muhammed in the movie. Laying down a testament to the actor’s dedication towards his art as well as further promises the audience of the commendable character they are to witness on the screen. Prithviraj’s partnership with director Blessy has been a long and a much fruitful journey for him both in terms of his career as well as his personal life. Through the various projects that the actor was a part of while preparing for the role, the journey has been long and intense.
Reflecting on it, Prithviraj said,“ “More than a decade after having the first thought of doing the film, and then it’s a year and a half long post-production schedule, and here we are today talking about the release, so when I first said yes to the film, I wasn’t married, I was obviously not a father, I had not turned producer-director, I had not yet become distributor, and I was just a different human being. So, for sixteen years, I’ve traveled with this one film. I’m 41 years old, which means a significant part of my life and more than a significant part of my adult life. There’s just been one constant, and that’s this film. So come the 28th of this month a lot of things culminate, amongst which one is a film.”
Building up the anticipation within the audience with the stories surrounding the film, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) will narrate a moving tale of survival inspired by true events.