Prithviraj Sukumaran reflects on his journey and life before his upcoming film 'Aadujeevitham'

Director Blessey’s Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) has become one of the most anticipated titles of the year 2024. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is based on Benyamin’s novel of the same name released in 2008.

The film, scheduled for release on March 24, is not just a big deal for the audience but also for the people and artistes involved in the film. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent an immense transformation in preparation for the role of Najeeb Muhammed in the movie. Laying down a testament to the actor’s dedication towards his art as well as further promises the audience of the commendable character they are to witness on the screen. Prithviraj’s partnership with director Blessy has been a long and a much fruitful journey for him both in terms of his career as well as his personal life. Through the various projects that the actor was a part of while preparing for the role, the journey has been long and intense.