Release date of Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal-starrer 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' postpones to this date

The makers of the upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan, have shifted the release date of the film by a week.

The film, which was earlier set to release on June 28, will now arrive in cinemas on June 21. New posters featuring all the actors were also shared on Tuesday on social media. The posters depict the actors smiling for the camera while holding props.