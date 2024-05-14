Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts to star in Luca Guadagnino-thriller ‘After the Hunt’

Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts will star in After the Hunt, a new film under the Amazon MGM studios, according to some news reports. Directed by Luca and written by Nora Garrett, the film will have a theatrical release in 2025.

In collaboration with the director, the film is being produced by Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum from Imagine Entertainment under the banner Frenesy. Along with Nora Garrett, Karen Lunder from Imagine Entertainment will be an executive producer of the film. The pre-production of the film began earlier this year and the production is set to begin this summer. Amazon secured the project when Luca and Julia joined hands.