Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts to star in Luca Guadagnino-thriller ‘After the Hunt’

Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts will star in After the Hunt, a new film under the Amazon MGM studios, according to some news reports. Directed by Luca and written by Nora Garrett, the film will have a theatrical release in 2025.
In collaboration with the director, the film is being produced by Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum from Imagine Entertainment under the banner Frenesy. Along with Nora Garrett, Karen Lunder from Imagine Entertainment will be an executive producer of the film. The pre-production of the film began earlier this year and the production is set to begin this summer. Amazon secured the project when Luca and Julia joined hands.
The plot of the film revolves around the character portrayed by Julia, a college professor who gets in trouble when a baggage from her past resurface.
On the work front, Andrew will next be seen in We Live in Time with Florence Pugh. He was last seen in Tick,Tick…Boom!, which was a box office hit with multiple award nominations. He was also seen in the Spider Man: No Way Home, with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. On the other hand, Julia Roberts was seen in Ticket to Paradise and Leave the World Behind. She was also seen in a series called Gaslit.