'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' to unveil an exclusive sneak peek at Cannes Film Festival’s Bharat Pavilion

In a landmark moment for Hindi-language cinema, the Bharat Pavilion at the prestigious Festival De Cannes is ready to unveil an exclusive sneak peek of the year’s most anticipated romantic musical thriller, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, helmed by Ajay Devgn and Tabu. This Cannes-only exclusive showcase will happen on Friday (May 17).
The Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 village International Riviera, will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent film personalities. The Bharat Pavilion at Cannes serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, including, fostering production collaborations, curated knowledge sessions, signing distribution deals, greenlighting scripts, B2B meetings and networking with prominent entertainment and media players from around the world.
The Pavilion will be organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as industry partner. A ‘Bharat Stall’ will be put in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for providing the industry to connect & collaborate.
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster, tracing the journey of love over 23 years. From 2000 to 2023, the film examines the complexities of mature love, exploring themes of enduring companionship and unwavering devotion. Oscar winning M. M. Keeravani has composed the music for the film.
Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the project also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. This movie will mark as the third consecutive collaboration between Ajay and Tabu after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. They have previously shared the screen in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019). Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 5.