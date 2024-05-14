'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' to unveil an exclusive sneak peek at Cannes Film Festival’s Bharat Pavilion

The Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 village International Riviera, will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent film personalities. The Bharat Pavilion at Cannes serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, including, fostering production collaborations, curated knowledge sessions, signing distribution deals, greenlighting scripts, B2B meetings and networking with prominent entertainment and media players from around the world.