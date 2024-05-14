Kashish Pride Film Festival to begin tomorrow in Mumbai

When asked about how the festival has impacted the socio-cultural perspective over the years, Sridhar mentions, “The festival belongs to the community and is led primarily by the LGBTQ community, as well as allies. From the days when it started in 2010, the people who have worked with the festival in whatever capacity, as a festival team member, as filmmakers, partners, etc. they all feel a sense of belonging. They call KASHISH their home, it is like a Family. We are called ‘Kashishkars’, like Mumbaikars!”

Continuing, “The festival has definitely impacted through the films it screens, produces and distributes, the panel discussions and pop performances. The KASHISH Arts Foundation, the organisation which conducts the festival has also been involved in supporting other community-based organisations, specially those working with transgender communities, with financial donations, during the pandemic and even after that.”