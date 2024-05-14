Kashish Pride Film Festival to begin tomorrow in Mumbai

South–Asia’s biggest Queer film festival, the Kashish Pride Film Festival is all set to begin from tomorrow in Mumbai. This year marks the Festival’s 15th year and it upholds the theme Unfurl Your Pride. It will be held from May 15-19 at Liberty Cinema, Marine Lines; May 16-19 at Allaince Francaise de Bombay, Marine Lines; and May 17-18 at Cinepolis, Andheri West. The five-day extravaganza will have over 133 films from 46 countries along with a chance to meet and listen to directors, actors, panel discussions, cultural performances and more.
Ahead of the festival we speak to festival director Sridhar Rangayan about the festival and year’s highlights. Talking about entering the 15th year he mentions, “It is a great moment indeed that KASHISH is hosting its 15th year when so many important and older festivals are downing their shutters. We are lucky to have the benevolence and support of so many people in the Indian film industry, Indian and International corporates and institutions, media schools, the filmmakers who unwaveringly come back to KASHISH with their new films, and the audience who are already waiting eagerly for the cinematic fare that will unfurl soon. We hope to bring a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone – the LGBTQ+ community members, their families and friends, allies and film buffs - can enjoy the best queer programming from across the world.”
Detailing on the entries received this year, he said, “Out of 133 films from 46 Countries screening at KASHISH 2024, 33 films are from India, making it the second highest country represented, next to USA with 42 films. This year we are also screening films from Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka which reiterates our commitment as South Asia’s biggest LGBTQ+ film festival.”
When asked about how the festival has impacted the socio-cultural perspective over the years, Sridhar mentions, “The festival belongs to the community and is led primarily by the LGBTQ community, as well as allies. From the days when it started in 2010, the people who have worked with the festival in whatever capacity, as a festival team member, as filmmakers, partners, etc. they all feel a sense of belonging. They call KASHISH their home, it is like a Family. We are called ‘Kashishkars’, like Mumbaikars!”
Continuing, “The festival has definitely impacted through the films it screens, produces and distributes, the panel discussions and pop performances. The KASHISH Arts Foundation, the organisation which conducts the festival has also been involved in supporting other community-based organisations, specially those working with transgender communities, with financial donations, during the pandemic and even after that.”
If you are headed to Kashish here’s what you need to keep a note of. Making a debut this year will be the Asia-Pacific Queer film Festival Alliance which will give away the best short film award; a new category on Best Indian Film on Mental Health has been introduced; 12 world premieres, 56 Asian Premieres and 89 Indian Premieres are lined up; movies with focus on Elderly Queer persons; a fireside chat with actor-director Nandita Das on May 18; a rainbow parents group meet and more.