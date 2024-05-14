Tabu to star as Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ series

Joining a star-studded ensemble cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel for the highly-anticipated HBO Max prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, we now have Indian actress Tabu who has bagged the recurring role of Sister Francesca.

The actress, who managed to make a mark for herself in the Indian film industry with two National Awards for her stellar performance in Maachis and Chandni Bar, is now returning to Hollywood after a 12-year-long hiatus.

In Dune: Prophecy, Tabu is expected to play the role of the “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca, (who) leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

For the unversed, the series was originally commissioned in 2019, under the name Dune: The Sisterhood and is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.