Tabu to star as Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ series

Joining a star-studded ensemble cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and Travis Fimmel for the highly-anticipated HBO Max prequel series, Dune: Prophecy, we now have Indian actress Tabu who has bagged the recurring role of Sister Francesca.
The actress, who managed to make a mark for herself in the Indian film industry with two National Awards for her stellar performance in Maachis and Chandni Bar, is now returning to Hollywood after a 12-year-long hiatus.
In Dune: Prophecy, Tabu is expected to play the role of the “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca, (who) leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."
For the unversed, the series was originally commissioned in 2019, under the name Dune: The Sisterhood and is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.
As per the official logline, "Set within the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."
Further details on when Tabu starts shooting, the series release date and more are under the wraps for now. The last adaptation of the novel was Dune: Part Two starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Zendaya amongst others.