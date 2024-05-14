Anshuman Jha, Arjun Mathur bag awards at UK- Asian Film Festival

Anshuman shares his excitement stating, “This win feels like a full circle, for it has come in the UK. The film is about Asians in the West, identity, immigrants - thereby we are thrilled on the win in London. Since we shot the film in the UK and have been travelling with it around the world; now to win at our British Premiere is something I am truly grateful for; especially for Arjun because I truly feel this film is one of his finest, if not, his best performance. Films need to entertain and ask questions. Can't wait for it to release later this year.”