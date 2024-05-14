Anshuman Jha, Arjun Mathur bag awards at UK- Asian Film Festival

Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut Lord Curzon ki Haveli was recently screened at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024 and both Jha and his leading man Arjun Mathur emerged with awards for the same. While Jha bagged the Best Director, Mathur was awarded the Best Actor.
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a black comedy–thriller and has been successfully doing the rounds of several International Film Festivals, and winning positive appreciation in all. At the UK- Asian Film Festival, where the movie was screened at Regent Cinema in London, the packed audience gave a standing ovation to the wonderful narrative and gripping performances of the actors.
Anshuman shares his excitement stating, “This win feels like a full circle, for it has come in the UK. The film is about Asians in the West, identity, immigrants - thereby we are thrilled on the win in London. Since we shot the film in the UK and have been travelling with it around the world; now to win at our British Premiere is something I am truly grateful for; especially for Arjun because I truly feel this film is one of his finest, if not, his best performance. Films need to entertain and ask questions. Can't wait for it to release later this year.”
This is the first mainstream Indian feature film which has been shot entirely on a single lens technique and has been garnering applause for the same.
Arjun Mathur comments on the occasion, “I had taken the decision to pursue acting while in London in the year 2000. And winning this award here feels cathartic. I want to Thank Anshuman for giving me Rohit and for putting the process in the forefront. We had such focussed fun during this film. And he has made exactly the film he narrated to me on his first narration. We had a lot of fun doing this together’.