Bhaskar Jha on his work experience with Ravi Kishan in 'Laapataa Ladies'

Actor Bhaskar Jha, who is a renowned theatre artist, made his onscreen debut with the film Laapataa Ladies. The film has been receiving a pretty good response from every corner. Bhaskar, who played the role of Pradeep, has also been receiving immense admiration from the viewers for his authentic acting prowess. Apart from Bhaskar, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan and many more.

Recently, in a conversation with us, Bhaskar spoke about his bond with co-star Ravi Kishan and also shared a special incident with him from set.

Talking about his working experience with Ravi, Bhaskar says, "To be honest, I was a bit nervous initially about performing with Ravi sir as he comes with a lot of experience. But it was so nice to meet him and I consider myself fortunate enough that I got a chance to share screen space with him. Ravi sir is a phenomenal actor and a great human being too. He has a pretty friendly nature and instantly makes a good bond with his co-stars."