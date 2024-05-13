Bhaskar Jha on his work experience with Ravi Kishan in 'Laapataa Ladies'

Actor Bhaskar Jha, who is a renowned theatre artist, made his onscreen debut with the film Laapataa Ladies. The film has been receiving a pretty good response from every corner. Bhaskar, who played the role of Pradeep, has also been receiving immense admiration from the viewers for his authentic acting prowess. Apart from Bhaskar, the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan and many more.
Recently, in a conversation with us, Bhaskar spoke about his bond with co-star Ravi Kishan and also shared a special incident with him from set.
Talking about his working experience with Ravi, Bhaskar says, "To be honest, I was a bit nervous initially about performing with Ravi sir as he comes with a lot of experience. But it was so nice to meet him and I consider myself fortunate enough that I got a chance to share screen space with him. Ravi sir is a phenomenal actor and a great human being too. He has a pretty friendly nature and instantly makes a good bond with his co-stars."
Sharing a special incident with Ravi which describes his humbleness and down-to-earth personality, Bhaskar enthuses, "I remember that during the close-up shoot of Ravi sir, I was giving him lines and my close up shot was to be done, but there was no one to give lines, so immediately Ravi sir said, 'Jha ji aapko lines hum de dete hai'. I was truly impressed and amazed by his sweet gesture. Every actor is usually concerned about their own role, but Ravi sir chose to give me lines which prove his down-to-earth personality."