‘What a Gem…..Take a bow,’ says Kareena Kapoor after watching Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao has captured the audience’s hearts. Many Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, took to their social media handles to appreciate the film, the director and the performances, and the latest celeb to join the bandwagon is Kareena Kapoor.
On Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a poster for the film, writing, “What gem…..Take a bow (red heart and rainbow emoji).”
Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictional town called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where a mismatch happens between two brides on a train. While one of the brides is stranded at a railway station, the other is taken home by the wrong groom. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.
Earlier this week, Alia shared her review of the film on her Instagram stories, saying, “Such a wonderful time at the movies. These ladies @pratibha_rabta @nitanshigoelofficial (and gentlemen this side @ss_this_side @ravi_kishann) truly have my heart..@raodyness Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances by the entire cast! Congratulations to all of you…”
On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar.