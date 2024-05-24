Jeet-Rukmini unveils the trailer of the sci-fi comedy film 'Boomerang'

Just a day before the trailer release, Rukmini shared a post sporting a bold bald look with blue eyes and pink lips that seemed to be a look of the humanoid Nisha, that definitely created a lot of stir on social media.

The film also has a stellar starcast of Saurav Das, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Rajatava Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Ayesha Bhattacharya and others. The music of the film has been composed by Nilayan Chatterjee.

Talking about the film, Jeet said, "Any story, when it takes a cinematic shape, is like giving wings to your dreams. Our film Boomerang is based on the famous Bengali comedy play Puno Rai Ruby Rai. I have wanted to do a fun comedy film for quite some time, and that is when this came our way. We liked the core idea of the play."

Rukmini, who plays dual roles in the film, said, “For Nisha, the voice had to be worked upon and she also had a certain graph to maintain owing to her various stages. Also, eye contact and facial movements were in a planned manner for which I had done workshops with my director and had rehearsed. And amidst all that she had to be lovable and someone people would instantly fall in love with. So, a lot of thought went into it."

Boomerang is slated to release on June 7.

(With inputs from IANS)