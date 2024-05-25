Benoit Blanc returns: Rian Johnson unveils ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ as the third film in Daniel Craig – led ‘Knives Out’ series
Fans of the charismatic detective Benoit Blanc rejoice! Director Rian Johnson has officially announced the title for the third instalment in his thrilling whodunnit series, Knives Out. Taking to X, Rian teased a new announcement with a playful Pokemon egg and a cryptic “Oh?” message. Fans, keenly aware of the director’s fondness for riddles, eagerly awaited the reveal.
Rian, known for his diverse projects like the mystery series Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne, addressed the versatility of the whodunnit genre. “I love everything about whodunnits,” he declared, “but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.” He then set the stage for the big reveal, saying, “We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going.”
Anticipation peaked as Johnson unveiled a short video, masterfully referencing the first two film titles –Knives Out and Glass Onion. With Daniel Craig’s voiceover setting the scene, the tension mounted, “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.” A dramatic pause, and then the title card appeared, Wake Up Dead Man.
While details about the film remain shrouded in mystery, fans are already buzzing with excitement. As part of Rian’s two-sequel deal with Netflix, Wake Up Dead Man is slated for a 2025 release. This follows the success of Knives Out, where detective Blanc unravelled the truth behind the death of acclaimed novelist Harlan Thrombey, and Glass Onion, which saw him navigate a complex murder on a secluded island getaway.
One thing’s for sure Benoit Blanc’s return promises another captivating whodunnit, pushing the boundaries of the genre and leaving audiences clamouring for answers.