'Athhoi' drops song 'Bohu Bohu Din Pore' written by Anirban Bhattacharya

Ever since the announcement of Athhoi releasing in June has reached the audience, their anticipation knows no bounds. Athhoiis is a Bengali adaptation of William Shakespeare’s iconic play Othello. Directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay starring himself; Anirban Bhattacharya who doubles up as Creative Director and Sohini Sarkar in lead roles, the project has aroused further interest in the audience by dropping their first song – Bohu Bohu Din Pore.
While Anirban Bhattacharya has also proved his mettle as one of the finest actors of this generation, one of the most capable directors of this era, a brilliant singer and a creative director, with Athhoi he also takes up the role of lyricist where he pens down the song.
The song beautifully captures the journey of love and finding love after a long wait. It expresses the joy of cherishing and nurturing the person who arouses such deep emotions and passion. This romantic melody has been sung by the enigmatic voice of Durnibar Saha and Ikkshita Mukherjee while the music has been composed by Amit Chatterjee.
Athhoi brings Othello for the first time on-screen in Bengali cinema through the debut directorial by Mukhopadhyay who stars in the lead role as Dr Athhoi Sohini Sarkar essays the role of Diya in this movie while Anirban Bhattacharya’s personality, Gogo, is based on the noted villain from the classic play.
Athhoi is all set to recreate the magic of love, lust, jealousy, ambition, doubt and more for the audience on the silver screen. The makers are as excited as the audience to release it in theatres on June 14.