'Athhoi' drops song 'Bohu Bohu Din Pore' written by Anirban Bhattacharya

While Anirban Bhattacharya has also proved his mettle as one of the finest actors of this generation, one of the most capable directors of this era, a brilliant singer and a creative director, with Athhoi he also takes up the role of lyricist where he pens down the song.

The song beautifully captures the journey of love and finding love after a long wait. It expresses the joy of cherishing and nurturing the person who arouses such deep emotions and passion. This romantic melody has been sung by the enigmatic voice of Durnibar Saha and Ikkshita Mukherjee while the music has been composed by Amit Chatterjee.