'Chandu Champion' drops first song 'Satyanaas'

A few days after the mega event where the Chandu Champion trailer was launched in Gwalior comes interesting news for the fans. The movie which is scheduled to release in June just dropped the video of its first song – Satyanaas. A Kabir Khan directorial and Sajid Nadiadwala production, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.
This energetic number was posted on social media by the makers and has already garnered positive response from the audience. Chandu Champion is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the marvelous transformation and versatility depicted by Aaryan’s hard work and physical transformation has piqued the interest of the audience manifold.
Satyanaas sees Aaryan and his group of young cadet friends celebrating the dawn of a new chapter in their lives. The song is composed by Pritam and focuses the iconic Arijit Singh’s vocals along with Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the choreography has been synchronized by the duo Bosco-Caesar.
The song resonates with high energy levels and a tune that can be kept humming all along. It reflects high-spirited mischief and innocence along with celebrations and happiness. The vibrant energy of the youth is infectious and palpable in the song which is well captured by its composition, lyrics, choreography and vocals and is expected to top the charts soon.
Kartik Aaryan’s dance moves and undeniable charm has struck a chord with the audience in the song which has been filmed atop a train. This enhances the visuals of the song and makes sure to be on the loop of every listener’s playlists.
Chandu Champion releases on June 14.