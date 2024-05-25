Karan Johar’s cinematic masterpieces: 5 iconic films by the popular filmmaker

As filmmaker Karan Johar celebrates his 52nd birthday, it’s the perfect occasion to revisit the films that have solidified his place in Indian cinema. From My Name is Khan to Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham, here are the top five films that showcase his directorial brilliance and storytelling prowess.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan’s directorial debut, this 1998 film is a heartwarming tale of friendship, love, and second chances. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in a classic love triangle and Salman Khan in an extended cameo, the film remains a beloved Bollywood classic.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a multi-starrer family drama, which was released in the year 2001. This film explores themes of love, duty, and familial bonds, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
This film tackles the complexities of marital relationships. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, the narrative delves into the lives of two married couples who cross paths, leading to emotional turmoil and self-discovery.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
This romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles with Shah Rukh and Fawad Khan making cameo appearances. It delves into the theme of unrequited love and enduring friendship with Karan’s signature emotional depth. The song Channa Mereya from the film is considered iconic, evoking a range of emotions.
My Name Is Khan
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this film released in the year 2010 addresses social issues, delivering a powerful message of humanity, equality, respect, and love.