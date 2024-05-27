Guneet Monga Kapoor’s next project 'Kicking Balls' set to spark conversation about child marriage

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has moved on to her next project Kicking Balls, which is a documentary of child marriages in India. She along with Ashwini Yardi, who is credited to have brought one of the longest-running television shows in Indian history Balika Vadhu collaborates with Ajaita Shah from She Leads Impact Fund for the film and the cause on the whole. Kicking Balls is directed by Vijayeta Kumar.
Vijayeta mentions, “This film is very close to my heart because I belong to Rajasthan. Kicking Balls is the story of these brave young girls from rural Rajasthan, tackling their way out of forced child marriages, poverty and caste oppression by playing football and fighting for their right to study. This film began as an exploration of everyday feminism and unbelievable courage. I’m really excited to see how this film grows with each woman and spreads awareness to bring reforms in each community we take it to.”
The documentary brings to the forefront this age-old issue prevalent especially in rural India. Speaking on it Guneet Monga reveals how the project is more than just a film but a way of starting a dialogue with the ultimate aim to contribute in the conversations of creating change. She says, “ Kicking Balls became a project that we knew could not just be a film, it had to be a conversation. I was always asked, what more I could do to help these girls. We’re storytellers, meant to reflect what we see at the grassroots: our effort is to tell stories that ignite conversations and spark change in the policies of the country. I was extremely fortunate to meet Ajaita Shah, who exchanged her views and the magnitude of work she has done so far in fundraising to help women across the country. Together, we wish to go a step further and collaborate to engage 1 million women, in areas where child marriage and gender inequality are highly prevalent in India.”
This partnership is a manifestation on the creative power of films and how it has the ability to stir a change in the society. Ashvini Yardi added, “In 2008, I brought India’s first comprehensive show on child marriage, titled Balika Vadhu, which revolutionised Indian television and sparked dialogue around the reforms needed to suppress this age-old practice. During my 31 years in the TV and film industry, I’ve realised the impact we leave and the stories we tell shape society. Working with Guneet on a topic so close to my heart in this documentary allowed us to validate that conversation, that films can become more and stand for more.”