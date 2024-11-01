Makers drop trailer of Raj Chakraborty's film ‘Shontaan’

The gripping trailer begins with a compelling courtroom scene with Subhashree Ganguly stepping in as a lawyer who is fighting a case for Mithun Chakraborty against his son, played by Ritwick. The case? That of parental negligence in old age! Director Raj Chakraborty assembles a legendary ensemble cast for the movie with a deep message which hits a chord with several generations.

With layered characters, themes of moral conflict, love, and changing bonds between generations, Shontaan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Raj Chakraborty says, "Shontaan is not just a film. It’s a reflection of the silent sacrifices, the strength of forgiveness, and the enduring love between parents and children.”

Shontaan is expected to release worldwide in December.