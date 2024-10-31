Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s ‘Binodiini’, starring Rukmini Maitra, unveils a dazzling teaser on Diwali!

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja, director Ram Kamal Mukherjee unveiled the teaser of his magnus opus, Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan. Actor Rukmini Maitra will play the much coveted role of the uncrowned queen of theatre Binodini Dasi on the celluloid. The film talks about the epic saga of the iconic Binodini, whose dreams defied all odds and challenged destiny.

Rukmini has been working silently on this film for the past two years, along with her other films Byomkesh O Durgo Rahasya, Boomerang and Tekka, which released meanwhile. From practising Indian classical dance to reading various books depicting the social status of women in that era, "it's like a dream come true for me", says Rukmini.

The teaser looks promising enough, highlighting that the journey of Binodini Dasi will be an emotional as well as exciting watch for the audiences. The film will also see the ace actor-filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly playing the character of actor, poet, playwright Girish Chandra Ghosh, the father of Bengali theatre. Actors like Rahul Bose, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Mir Afsar Ali will be seen playing pivotal roles.

For the first time, Rukmini will be seen in an ornate, traditional Bengali look, clad in rich silk saris, fancy blouses, elaborate hairdos and she looks resplendent, more than ever. She says, "Well, I have been seen in a traditional look as Satyabati last year. But Binodiini is still very different and of course extremely special. The colours, textures, silhouettes had a story and history of its own. And also owing to her profession and it's escalation, Binodini's choice of dressing herself up in traditional attires was different than other woman of her time. Even though getting into Binodini's glam every day was a lengthy process, but I thoroughly enjoyed it and will always remain as one of my most cherished looks. I've perhaps never felt more desired!"

On the occasion of releasing the teaser, Ram Kamal says, "This is indeed a very special film. I don't think a film, based of the rollercoaster life of Binodini Dasi has been made before. And of course the full credit goes to Rukmini. She is the 'hero' of the film, in all sense of the term. The dedication with which she prepared herself and has been working for the film, is unmatched for, because as an director you would always want an actor who is completely devoted towards the subject and the character."

The film is all set to release on January 23, 2025.