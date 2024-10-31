Makers unveil the motion poster for Mainak Bhaumik’s next— ‘Bhaggyo Lokkhi’

Ace filmmaker Mainak Bhaumik is all set with his next, Bhaggyo Lokkhi which is a "cold-blooded family nightmare", as they choose to describe it. In the film, actors Ritwick Chakraborty and Solanki Roy play the protagonists, along with Ratan Sarkhel, Swastika Datta, Loknath De, Neel Mukherjee, Subrata Datta, Debopriyo Mukherjee, Judhajit Sarkar and Ananya Das in pivotal roles.

The film sees Satya and Kaberi Ganguly, played by Ritwick and Solanki respectively, as a married couple in their mid-30s, trapped in a boring and stressful middle-class life, worrying about expenses after sending their son to Delhi to study in school with Satya’s brother.

They face a sudden twist when Satya's enigmatic acquaintance, Sayan, a fellow from his school who he barely recognises invites himself over for a night and mysteriously dies of drug overdose in their home, leaving behind a suitcase filled with money. As they delve into the secrets hidden within the money, the couple finds themselves entangled in a dangerous web of a heroin trafficking. What happens to the couple involved in this illicit trade, marks the plot of the film.