On 9 years of ‘Titli’, actor Shashank Arora reminisces sweet times from the film

It's been nine years since Shashank Arora starred in Kanu Behl's critically acclaimed film Titli. On the film’s 9th anniversary, the actor is taking a trip down memory lane. To commemorate the occasion, Shashank shared nostalgic stories and behind-the-scenes moments from the film's sets on Instagram.

In the stories, Shashank wrote, “Thank you YRF for celebrating 9 years of the very special Titli.” In another story, Shashank expressed gratitude for the film’s cast and crew, he wrote, “Thank you Kanu Behl for giving me a chance to be a part of this rare piece of cinema, salute to the crew of magicians who bled to make Titli possible. And to my two older brothers in the film - Ranvir Shorey and Amit Sial, I’ll always be in awe of your work.”

Titli, released in 2014, was a gritty drama that explored the complexities of a dysfunctional family in Delhi's underbelly. Shashank's portrayal of Titli, the youngest sibling, earned him rave reviews and recognition in the film fraternity.