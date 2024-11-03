Rajinikanth praises ‘Amaran’, meets Sivakarthikeyan and film’s team

Superstar Rajinikanth recently showed his support for fellow actor Kamal Haasan's latest production, Amaran, by meeting with the film's team and expressing his appreciation for the project. The gathering included lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy, cinematographer CH Sai, and producer R Mahendran.

Photos of the meeting were shared on social media by the official account of Raaj Kamal Films International, capturing the camaraderie between the veteran actor and the Amaran team. Rajinikanth reportedly enjoyed the film and personally congratulated Kamal for producing such a compelling story.