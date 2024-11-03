Rajinikanth praises ‘Amaran’, meets Sivakarthikeyan and film’s team

Superstar Rajinikanth recently showed his support for fellow actor Kamal Haasan's latest production, Amaran, by meeting with the film's team and expressing his appreciation for the project. The gathering included lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy, cinematographer CH Sai, and producer R Mahendran.
Photos of the meeting were shared on social media by the official account of Raaj Kamal Films International, capturing the camaraderie between the veteran actor and the Amaran team. Rajinikanth reportedly enjoyed the film and personally congratulated Kamal for producing such a compelling story.
"Rajinikanth enjoyed watching his friend Kamal Haasan's film Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy," the post read. "The superstar called up his friend Kamal Haasan yesterday and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for making the film as well as Sivakarthikeyan, the hero of Amaran."
Amaran tells the story of Major Mukund, an Ashok Chakra recipient known for his bravery in a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The film has garnered praise for its engaging narrative and the performances of its lead actors, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.
Rajinikanth's gesture of support underscores the camaraderie and mutual respect within the Tamil film industry. His appreciation for Amaran further amplifies the film's positive reception and highlights the impactful storytelling brought to life by Sivakarthikeyan and the entire team.