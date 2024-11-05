‘Girls Will Be Girls’ by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal scores Gotham Awards nomination

Shuchi, who is thrilled about the nomination, sees it as a recognition of the entire team’s dedication and creativity. “I am incredibly honoured to be recognised by the Gotham Awards. This nomination reflects everyone’s efforts and passion for Girls Will Be Girls. Our film aims to explore the layers of female experiences in a way that connects with audiences,” she said.

Producer couple Richa and Ali expressed their pride in the team, stating, “We are immensely proud of Shuchi and everyone involved in Girls Will Be Girls. Our aim has always been to create authentic stories that challenge norms, and it’s thrilling to see our work recognised on such a prestigious platform.”

As anticipation builds for the film’s release in India, Girls Will Be Girls continues to draw attention to Indian cinema, celebrating unique voices and stories that resonate globally.