After ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’

The much-awaited teaser of Kalees's directorial Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa gabbi, Jackie Shroff and others, is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film containing all the elements of a blockbuster, what adds more to the enthusiasm is the unmissable title track by Raja Kumari. The rapper-singer has poured her musical brilliance in the title track, which promises to elevate the film’s theatrical experience. The glimpse of the title track has got the audiences waiting with bated breath for Baby John to hit the theatres on Christmas 2025..

Speaking about the same, Raja Kumari said, “I have enjoyed every bit of working on Baby John’s title track, and it’s been nothing short of an enriching experience for me. I am absolutely excited for this, and just cannot wait for everyone to watch the film on the big screens.”