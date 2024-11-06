After ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari delivers an electrifying title track for Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’

The much-awaited teaser of Kalees's directorial Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa gabbi, Jackie Shroff and others, is out, and it promises to keep you on the edge of the seats. While the teaser leads on to the film containing all the elements of a blockbuster, what adds more to the enthusiasm is the unmissable title track by Raja Kumari. The rapper-singer has poured her musical brilliance in the title track, which promises to elevate the film’s theatrical experience. The glimpse of the title track has got the audiences waiting with bated breath for Baby John to hit the theatres on Christmas 2025..
Speaking about the same, Raja Kumari said, “I have enjoyed every bit of working on Baby John’s title track, and it’s been nothing short of an enriching experience for me. I am absolutely excited for this, and just cannot wait for everyone to watch the film on the big screens.”
As soon as the teaser was unveiled, the audience couldn’t stop raving about the title track, and how the singer has struck a chord with the film enthusiasts yet again! Previously, Raja Kumari created waves with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan title track as well as Sherni Aayi for Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3. Both the tracks gauged the audience’s attention and turned out to be chartbusters.
Along with this, Baby John is already building anticipation for Wamiqa Gabbi’s intense, action-ready persona. Known for her versatility, Wamiqa’s previous roles in thrillers like Khufiya and Charlie Chopra displayed her skill in suspense-driven narratives, while her award-winning portrayal of Niloufer in Jubilee captured emotional depth. But this time, in Baby John, netizens are witnessing a whole new side of her — fierce, powerful, and unstoppable.