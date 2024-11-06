Lisa Mishra on working with Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter in ‘The Royals’: It was like going to acting school

After winning hearts with her debut in Call Me Bae, singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra is all set to impress audiences again with her role in the upcoming series, The Royals. The show brings together an impressive cast, featuring veterans like Zeenat Aman alongside great actors like Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. The first glimpse of The Royals has already sparked excitement, making it one of the most awaited releases of the season.
For Lisa, being a part of The Royals felt like an unexpected masterclass in acting. Reflecting on her time with such seasoned co-stars, Lisa shared, “Working on The Royals was like going to acting school. As a new actor, having the opportunity to work alongside legends like Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and so many others who each bring something unique was incredibly enriching. Every day on set felt like a masterclass, and I walked away from this project having learned so much.”
Known for her smooth transition from singer to actress, Lisa has quickly gained attention for her talent and dedication. In The Royals, she promises to bring her own charm to the screen, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of Bollywood’s most respected names.
The show, which dives into the themes of royalty and high society, is expected to captivate audiences with a compelling storyline and standout performances. Lisa’s presence in the cast has only heightened the anticipation, with fans eager to see her on screen with these celebrated actors.