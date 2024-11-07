Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Thandel’ to be released on February 7, 2025

The highly-anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is gearing up for its release. The film's production is nearing completion, and the makers have officially announced the release date.

Thandel will be hitting the screens on February 7, 2025. This release strategically positions the film just ahead of Valentine's Day, giving it the perfect opportunity to capitalise the romantic mood of the season.

The release date poster showcases the sparkling chemistry between the lead pair, set against a picturesque backdrop of an ocean. The poster, depicting the couple in an affectionate embrace, hints at a deep ocean of love that their characters share. The film has already created a strong buzz, with the teaser and posters receiving exceptional responses. Fans are particularly excited to see the much-loved pairing of Naga and Sai Pallavi reunite on screen after their 2021 film Love Story.

Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in the village of D Matchilesam in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The action drama is about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters. The film promises a compelling mix of love, action, drama, and adrenaline-rushing moments.

The project also boasts an impressive crew, including National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad for the music, Shamdat handling the cinematography, and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli, editing the film. The art department, headed by Srinagendra Tangala, makes it even exciting as the audiences will definitely look forward to the set designs and all.