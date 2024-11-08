Onir’s ‘We Are Faheem & Karun’, backed by Deepa Mehta, to premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival

Acclaimed filmmaker Onir is set to premiere his latest film, We Are Faheem & Karun, at the Dharamshala International Film Festival on November 10. Backed by iconic director Deepa Mehta, this intimate queer love story unfolds against the visually stunning but challenging landscape of Gurez, Kashmir. Set amid political tensions, the story captures the journey of two men from very different worlds as they navigate the complexities of love, friendship, and identity.