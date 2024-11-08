Onir’s ‘We Are Faheem & Karun’, backed by Deepa Mehta, to premiere at Dharamshala International Film Festival

Acclaimed filmmaker Onir is set to premiere his latest film, We Are Faheem & Karun, at the Dharamshala International Film Festival on November 10. Backed by iconic director Deepa Mehta, this intimate queer love story unfolds against the visually stunning but challenging landscape of Gurez, Kashmir. Set amid political tensions, the story captures the journey of two men from very different worlds as they navigate the complexities of love, friendship, and identity.
The film stars Tawseef Mir as Faheem, a Kashmiri college student, and Akash Menon as Karun, a security guard from Kerala working at a nearby construction site. Through their growing bond, the film delves into the layered experiences of two young men striving for connection amid social and political divides.
Expressing her excitement for the project, Deepa Mehta shared, “We Are Faheem & Karun is a love story about two people from vastly different backgrounds. Onir beautifully humanises their journey, presenting a deeply moving portrait of love and the ‘other’.”
Onir, who directs and produces under his banner Anticlock Films, spoke about the significance of premiering at DIFF. “It’s poetic that a film shot in the Himalayan town of Gurez will premiere at a festival in another Himalayan town. Having grown up in Bhutan, I feel a deep connection to the Himalayas. This project is very close to my heart.”
We Are Faheem & Karun is also a notable entry as it introduces the first chapter of Onir’s upcoming anthology series, following his acclaimed work in I AM. Shot entirely in Gurez Valley, with dialogues in Kashmiri and Urdu, the film reflects the cultural richness of Kashmir while exploring the personal toll of geopolitical conflicts.