From Tamannaah and Avinash to Triptii and Shahid: 6 new on-screen pairs we can’t wait to watch!

Vicky Kaushal, known for his string of back-to-back hits, is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his new film Chhava, releasing on December 6, 2024. He joins forces with Rashmika Mandanna, forming a new pairing that has generated a lot of buzz. Their combined talents are expected to create a memorable cinematic experience, making Chhava a must-watch release this December.

Bollywood’s ability to continuously reinvent its on-screen pairings ensures that there’s always something fresh and exciting for fans to look forward to. These new duos not only bring their unique styles and talents but also contribute to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

(Written by Simran Tripathy)