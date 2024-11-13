Lupita Nyong'o joins the ensemble cast of Nolan's next blockbuster film

Get ready for another cinematic spectacle! Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has been cast in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated, yet shrouded-in-mystery, new film.

The star-studded ensemble already includes A-listers like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, as per a popular media source. While plot details and genre remain under wraps, the film is slated for a July 17, 2026, theatrical release.

Nolan, the mastermind behind iconic blockbusters like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk, is writing and directing the project for Universal Pictures, as per the source. His recent historical epic, Oppenheimer, was a critical and commercial success, earning him his first Best Director Oscar.

Lupita, renowned for her roles in 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, and Us, brings her immense talent to Nolan's latest cinematic endeavor. This marks her first collaboration with the renowned director and her second project with Universal, following the recent animated film The Wild Robot.

As production is set to commence in early 2025, fans eagerly await more information on this highly anticipated film. With such a talented cast and crew, it's sure to be a blockbuster event.