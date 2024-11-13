Vicky Kaushal takes on the legendary role of Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Mahavatar’, set for a 2026 release

Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to take on a divine role in his next project, Mahavatar, a mythological film directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will feature Vicky as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the ‘eternal warrior of dharma’.

The makers unveiled the first look of Vicky’s character on Wednesday, sharing posters and a brief clip on social media. The images showcase the actor with long hair and a beard, clad in a dhoti and wielding an axe, exuding a fierce and determined aura.

“Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas—Christmas 2026!” the caption read.