Vicky Kaushal takes on the legendary role of Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Mahavatar’, set for a 2026 release

Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to take on a divine role in his next project, Mahavatar, a mythological film directed by Amar Kaushik. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will feature Vicky as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the ‘eternal warrior of dharma’.
The makers unveiled the first look of Vicky’s character on Wednesday, sharing posters and a brief clip on social media. The images showcase the actor with long hair and a beard, clad in a dhoti and wielding an axe, exuding a fierce and determined aura.
“Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas—Christmas 2026!” the caption read.
Mahavatar is scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas 2026, promising a grand cinematic experience that delves into Indian mythology. The film marks another collaboration between Amar and Dinesh, following their successful partnership in the horror-comedy franchise Stree.
Vicky will be next seen in the period drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film, slated for release on December 6, will feature Vicky as the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.
In addition to these projects, Vicky is slated to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film, a period drama set against the backdrop of love and conflict, was officially announced in January 2024 and is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.
Love and War marks Vicky’s first collaboration with Sanjay, while Ranbir previously worked with the director on his 2007 debut Saawariya, and Alia teamed up with Bhansali for the critically acclaimed 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
With a diverse range of projects lined up, including mythological epics, historical dramas, and contemporary narratives, Vicky continues to solidify his position as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and sought-after actors.